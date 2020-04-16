Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance with an attempted abduction.

Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an unknown black male attempted to abduct a child at Florence Commons Trailer Park. The child was able to break free from the suspect and flag down a maintenance man, who took the child home.

The suspect was described as having long braids, facial hair, a short sleeve back shirt, and dark pants. SPD saturated the area, but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rafael Bello with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5009 or Rafael.bello@townofsmyrna.org.