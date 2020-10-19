Smyrna Police Chief Awarded TN Association of Chiefs of Police 2020 Joe Casey Award

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold is the recipient of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) 2020 Joe Casey Award. The award was presented by TACP Past President and Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey earlier this evening.

Chief Arnold began his law enforcement career in 1980 as an officer with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department, where he served for two years. After serving the next seven years with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold joined the Smyrna Police Department in 1989. Beginning in patrol, he worked his way through the ranks, serving in investigations, as Major, and Assistant Chief. Kevin Arnold was appointed Chief of the Smyrna Police Department on April 4, 2007.

The Joe Casey Award is named after Retired Nashville Metro Police Chief Joe Casey. Chief Casey is a seven-time past president of the TACP, as well as past president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. This award is presented annually to honor a Chief of Police who has distinguished themselves in the TACP through their outstanding character, dedication, and work to promote and enhance the professional image of all law enforcement.

“We are proud of Chief Arnold’s commitment to serve our community, his personnel, and law enforcement partners,” shared Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “This honor is well-deserved and is a reflection of his character. We extend our congratulations to Chief Arnold on this remarkable accomplishment.”