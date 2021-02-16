Smyrna Police Department (SPD) recently hosted a ceremony pinning two new officers. The pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense officer training period, including 12 weeks of in-residence training at The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy and 16 weeks of internal training with SPD. Officer Tyler Emmetts and Officer Ciera Fleming were pinned with SPD collar brass by Captain Jeff Dwyer and Chief Kevin Arnold.

“These officers have completed an intense period of training and have demonstrated the skill, commitment, and dedication required to serve our citizens,” explained SPD Chief Kevin Arnold. “We celebrate this rite of passage with the formal pinning of SPD collar brass.”

In addition to the new officers, Megan Cox was recognized as Dispatcher of the Year and James Scott was recognized as Officer of the Year.

“Megan is a dedicated professional that embodies the spirit of dispatchers, the unsung heroes of public safety,” noted Arnold. “She handles calls with precision, remaining calm in the midst of chaos. We are very fortunate to have Megan on our team.”

“Like Megan, James is a dedicated professional committed to serving and protecting our community,” Arnold shared. “He is a twenty-five year veteran of the department, working his way through the ranks as a patrol officer, field training officer, and was the first SPD detective trained in domestic violence investigation. James currently serves as the technology liaison, coordinating all technology resources necessary to carry out the work of the department.”

The two new officers, Dispatcher of the Year, and Officer of the Year are committed to Smyrna Police Department’s Mission: As guardians of our Town, we will provide exceptional service in partnership with our community.