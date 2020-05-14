Smyrna Police Asks for Assistance With Cell Phone Theft Case

On May 8, 2020, at approximately 11:56 a.m., a male suspect stole an employee’s cellphone from the Walgreens store, located at 1300 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna. The employee laid the cellphone down to assist a customer and the suspect stole the phone and left the store. The suspect is a white male, appearing to be between 20 and 30 years of age, and had a beard. He was wearing a blue ball cap with “LA” on the front, a black or dark navy jacket with “LA” on the front, and gray sweatpants. The suspect was driving a dark-colored Ford SUV that may have some damage.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org