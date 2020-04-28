Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with an armed robbery.

On April 24, 2020, Montae L. Knight robbed Austin Dobbs at gunpoint at the Roadway Inn located at 1300 Plaza Drive in Smyrna. During the course of this robbery, Mr. Knight shot the victim in the leg and departed the motel with a large amount of cash belonging to the victim.

The Smyrna Police Department has an active warrant on Mr. Knight for Aggravated Robbery. Anyone who has information regarding where Mr. Knight may be found is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, Smyrna Police Department, (615) 267-5434.