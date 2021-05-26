Smyrna Police Asks for Assistance in Locating an Endangered Juvenile

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered juvenile.
On 5/19/2021, Andre Cannon left on foot from his home in Smyrna, TN. He is a 17-year old black male, 5’09” tall, and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Andre was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike symbol on the back. Andre usually goes by the name Dre (pronounced Dray). If you see him, please call 911.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Det. Steve Martin of the Smyrna Police at (615) 267-5432 or [email protected]
