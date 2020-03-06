Four individuals are behind bars after being arrested for murder. On February 29, 2020, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to 7021 Bridgewater Drive and discovered two deceased individuals. Investigators determined the deaths were a double homicide.

Three juveniles and one adult, Chazz Eckford (age 19), were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Burglary. On March 5, 2020, SPD received information regarding the murders of Andrew Geerts and Melissa Nale. This information was verified through multiple sources and four suspects were subsequently detained. Those suspects were interviewed and all four gave statements concerning their involvement in the murders.

The juveniles are being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center and Eckford is being held at the Rutherford County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

