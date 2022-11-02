Smyrna Police Arrests Second Person in Shell Homicide Case

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022.

Kathryn Taylor, co-defendant in the Shell homicide, was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder of Nicholas Patterson. Keanthony Williams is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Taylor, a native of Williamson County is being held by Williamson County for charges resulting from a robbery occurring in the Williamson County jurisdiction in August

2022.