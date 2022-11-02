Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Smyrna Police Arrests Second Person in Shell Homicide Case

Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Smyrna Police Arrests Second Person in Shell Homicide Case

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022.

Kathryn Taylor
Kathryn Taylor

Kathryn Taylor, co-defendant in the Shell homicide, was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder of Nicholas Patterson. Keanthony Williams is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Taylor, a native of Williamson County is being held by Williamson County for charges resulting from a robbery occurring in the Williamson County jurisdiction in August
2022.

Smyrna Police
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Michael is the Social Media Manager at Williamson Source handling all social media objectives.
