The Smyrna Police and Fire Departments are proud to announce a joint effort for the children of the Town of Smyrna. This academy is designed for children ages 8 – 13 (rising 3rd – 8th grade students). Activities will be held at Smyrna Fire Station # 2, 644 Fitzhugh Blvd, 9AM – 3PM Monday – Thursday June 6 – 10. Students will participate in a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 10.

A fee of $35.00 is required and the participants will be provided with lunch Monday through Thursday. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Smyrna. *The waivers included in the application must be notarized, but this may be completed when you deliver your application.

Click here to download the application

Sessions are formatted in the style of a summer camp, including indoor and outdoor activities. The purpose of the academy is to interact with the children in a positive way and to demonstrate the activities both departments use on a daily basis. The primary focus is safety in the daily lives of these children in various situations involving both fire and police services. The academy will use the officers and division personnel to incorporate “hands on” activities of various skills that the participants will find both challenging and fun.

Safety

Safety is the priority. Experienced officers of both departments are instructing the classes; children will not use any tool or apparatus without adult supervision.

Application

An application, $35 class fee, and liability release must be submitted for registration. The fee is to supplement the cost of food and transportation; the liability release allows treatment of injuries and transporting the students for facility tours.

Eligibility

The academy is open to students who are currently between ages of 8 and 13. Priority will be given to Town of Smyrna residents and first-time participants. The class is limited to 45 students.

Attire

Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably. Closed toe shoes, shorts, and t-shirts are recommended. Children should plan to wear a swimsuit, shorts, t-shirts, and shoes that can get wet on the day we plan to swim.

Meals

Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday. Water will be provided during activities. Please allow your child to bring a reusable water bottle each day. Please write your child’s name on their water bottle.

Deadline

Applications will be accepted until the class is full. All applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Questions

Tiffany Lawson, 615-459-9735 x7503

Marsha Southerland, 615-267-5535

Please make checks payable to Town of Smyrna. Applications should be delivered to:

Smyrna Fire Department Administration

Attention Tiffany Lawson

145 South Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

**Due to demand, first time applicants will receive priority. Applications will be processed in the order they were received.