SMYRNA, Tennessee—On September 6, 2020, at approximately 5:53 a.m., Smyrna Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Nissan Drive. A Nissan Quest, driven by Shelbyville resident Victor Sebastian, age 41, collided with a Dodge Ram, driven by Smyrna resident James Bevill, age 42.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Mr. Sebastian deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation is that Mr. Sebastian was traveling northbound on Nissan Drive and turned into oncoming traffic. Mr. Bevill was traveling southbound on Nissan Drive.

Accident investigators are continuing to investigate this accident. Results will be presented to the Rutherford County District Attorney at a later date.