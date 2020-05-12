Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is warning citizens of a scam perpetrated by an individual impersonating a Detective with the Smyrna Police Department.

On April 30, an individual using the phone number 901-667-7322, began calling individuals, stating they are Lt. Jeff Duke with the Smyrna Police Department, and stating they owe money for an outstanding warrant. The perpetrator is instructing individuals to venmo money to a specific account, stating that the money would be returned if the warrant was cleared. When dialing the number, a recorded message states they have reached Smyrna Police Department.

Smyrna Police Department encourages anyone that receives this call to hang up and call the non-emergent line to report the incident, 615-459-6644. SPD would like to remind citizens of the following tips and resources regarding phone scams:

1. Never provide personal information

2. Do not purchase gift cards, vouchers, pre-paid cards, and do not send money; government departments or private businesses never demand payment in any form of gift cards

3. No law enforcement agency will request vouchers, gift cards, or money cards to pay for bonds

4. Be careful of an individual asking you to wire money

5. Be careful of unsolicited asks for money

Great resources for more tips on how to protect yourself from scams:

www.ftc.gov

www.usa.gov

www.aarp.com