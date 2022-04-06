SMYRNA, Tennessee— On April 4, 2022, at 2:22PM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to 415 Sam Ridley Parkway regarding a bank robbery.

Two individuals entered Regions Bank, brandished firearms, and forced employees and customers to one side of the bank. These individuals left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The individuals are believed to be traveling in an older model, red Chevrolet sedan.

Regions Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FBI Nashville Agency’s Violent Crimes Task Force, 615-232-7500.