December 13, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals pictured above involved in a merchant theft at Academy Sports.

On 12/09/2024, the suspects left the business with approximately $1200 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Stephen Hannah at (615) 267-5146 or [email protected].

