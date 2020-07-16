Smyrna PD Looking for Two Target Store Shoplifting Suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On July 7, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a black male and white male entered Target, located at 803 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna, and shoplifted multiple items.

The two left in a white SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey. The black male was wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey with the number 25 and a white ball cap with a red “N”. The white male was wearing a yellow polo style shirt and a University of Kentucky ball cap; he also had a bandage wrapped around his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or [email protected]

