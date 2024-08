Smyrna Parks and Recreation is excited to invite you and your furbaby to Pups In The Pool on September 14th from 10 am to 2 pm.

The cost is $10 per dog. All money collected goes directly to the Friends of Bark Springs. This non-profit group is designed to assist with ongoing maintenance and improvements at Bark Springs at Sharp Springs Natural Area.

It’s happening at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center’s Spashtown swimming pool at 611 Nolan Drive.

