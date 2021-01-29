SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is reopening Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC), effective Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Modifications have been made to ensure the safety of SOAC staff and guests.

“The decision to reopen is guided by maintaining the safety of our citizens and personnel,” explained Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager. “We have safeguards in place to ensure adherence to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, while we provide recreational opportunities for our community.”

Guests will have their temperature checked and answer COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. Per the Rutherford County Face Covering Order and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be required for guests ages 5 and older and recommended for ages 2 – 4. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility and social distancing measures are in place.

SOAC is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The cost of admission is:

$7.00 per person ages 13 and older

$5.00 per person ages 3 – 12

Children under 3 are admitted free of charge

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center is located at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East. For additional information, visit the Town of Smyrna website www.townofsmyrna.org, or call 615-459-9710.