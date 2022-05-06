On Saturday, May 7 from 9 AM to 1 PM at Smyrna Outdoor Center Kid’s Safety Day returns with activities for the whole family.

Children will learn about bikes, fire, animals, hunting, seatbelt, electrical, water safety, and so much more. Enjoy the inflatables, critter encounters, kayaking, indoor rock climbing, face painting, and a balloon artist.

Free bicycle helmets will be provided to the first 300 children in attendance. There will also be drawings for free bicycles provided by the Town of Smyrna and area community businesses.