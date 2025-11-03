Smyrna Opens Registration For 50th Annual Christmas Parade

Smyrna is gearing up to celebrate a milestone holiday tradition, announcing that registration is now open for its 50th Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme, A Vintage Christmas, will bring classic holiday charm to the streets as the parade rolls through town on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2 p.m.

The event will feature festive floats, live music, and an appearance from Santa Claus. Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in participating can register through the town’s website.

In keeping with the season of giving, a community food drive will run alongside the parade. Spectators can donate non-perishable food items along the route, while participants may drop off contributions during check-in. Donations will also be accepted at Smyrna Town Hall on weekdays through December 5, benefiting Nourish Food Bank.

Officials encourage residents to join in the celebration as the town marks half a century of parade tradition.

