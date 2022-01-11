Smyrna Natural Gas is experiencing an outage as a result of low pressure on our system. Crews are onsite and working diligently to repair the issue; please anticipate this outage lasting several hours.
Impacted areas are in the City of La Vergne and include:
Centre Point Warehouses
Cedar Ridge Apartments
New Paul Road
Waldron Road
Blair Road (La Vergne end)
The Ridge subdivision
Lake Road
McFarlin Pointe
Rock Springs Elementary School
Martin’s Bend
Pinnacle Pointe
Customers may call Smyrna Utilities at 615-355-5740 with questions.