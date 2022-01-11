Smyrna Natural Gas is experiencing an outage as a result of low pressure on our system. Crews are onsite and working diligently to repair the issue; please anticipate this outage lasting several hours.

Impacted areas are in the City of La Vergne and include:

Centre Point Warehouses

Cedar Ridge Apartments

New Paul Road

Waldron Road

Blair Road (La Vergne end)

The Ridge subdivision

Lake Road

McFarlin Pointe

Rock Springs Elementary School

Martin’s Bend

Pinnacle Pointe

Customers may call Smyrna Utilities at 615-355-5740 with questions.