Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 70, Follow-Up Inspection Required

El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc in Smyrna scored a 70 during a routine food service inspection on April 10, 2026, with 13 violations cited and 5 lbs of food embargoed. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days. More Health Inspections Here!
Establishment: El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
Location: 210 Country Village Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
Inspection Date: April 10, 2026
Inspection Score: 70
Embargoed Food: 5 lbs (frozen French fries)
Violations Found
- Open employee drinks stored near customer food and prep tables; employee observed eating in active food prep area
- Employee shoes stored on top of cleaned cheese grater on storage shelf
- Fruit flies observed throughout kitchen
- Employee personal belongings stored on active prep tables and dry goods shelves
- Dirty wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket
- Margarita drink stir stored in room-temperature water at bar
- Cleaned spoons and cutting knives found still soiled in ware washing area
- Cardboard used as surface for storing pots on grill shelf
- Shelving in ware washing area heavily soiled where clean pots and pans are stored to dry
- No functioning mop sink; sink being used for storage and not connected
- Walls and floors in poor repair throughout kitchen with excessive dirt and debris buildup
Critical Violations
- Managerial control cited as needing improvement due to priority item violations
- Open bag of frozen French fries stored directly on top of uncovered raw beef in make line cooler; 5 lbs of fries embargoed
- Cheese queso in steam well measured at 150°F, below the 155°F hot holding requirement
Recent Inspection Scores
- April 10, 2026 | 70 | Routine
- November 24, 2025 | 97 | Follow-Up
- November 17, 2025 | 87 | Routine
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|70
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Clarkes Kitchen Mobile
|76
|3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|82
|995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Barbara's Factory Food Truck
|86
|2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|92
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
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