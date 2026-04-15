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Home Business Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 70, Follow-Up Inspection Required

Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 70, Follow-Up Inspection Required

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
19
health inspection scores

El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc in Smyrna scored a 70 during a routine food service inspection on April 10, 2026, with 13 violations cited and 5 lbs of food embargoed. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
Location: 210 Country Village Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
Inspection Date: April 10, 2026
Inspection Score: 70
Embargoed Food: 5 lbs (frozen French fries)

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found

  • Open employee drinks stored near customer food and prep tables; employee observed eating in active food prep area
  • Employee shoes stored on top of cleaned cheese grater on storage shelf
  • Fruit flies observed throughout kitchen
  • Employee personal belongings stored on active prep tables and dry goods shelves
  • Dirty wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket
  • Margarita drink stir stored in room-temperature water at bar
  • Cleaned spoons and cutting knives found still soiled in ware washing area
  • Cardboard used as surface for storing pots on grill shelf
  • Shelving in ware washing area heavily soiled where clean pots and pans are stored to dry
  • No functioning mop sink; sink being used for storage and not connected
  • Walls and floors in poor repair throughout kitchen with excessive dirt and debris buildup

Critical Violations

  • Managerial control cited as needing improvement due to priority item violations
  • Open bag of frozen French fries stored directly on top of uncovered raw beef in make line cooler; 5 lbs of fries embargoed
  • Cheese queso in steam well measured at 150°F, below the 155°F hot holding requirement

Recent Inspection Scores

  • April 10, 2026 | 70 | Routine
  • November 24, 2025 | 97 | Follow-Up
  • November 17, 2025 | 87 | Routine
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc70210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/10/2026
Clarkes Kitchen Mobile763010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066Food Service04/11/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe82995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/13/2026
Barbara's Factory Food Truck862021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/10/2026
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant92158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084Food Service04/10/2026

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