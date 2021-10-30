Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed is the recipient of the Greater Nashville Regional Council’s (GNRC) 2021 Marshall S. Stuart Award. GNRC President and City of Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown presented the award to Mayor Reed during the annual membership luncheon last week.

A lifelong resident of Smyrna, Mayor Reed’s political career began with her election to Smyrna Town Council in 2003. She served as the Vice Mayor from 2009 – 2013, and became Mayor in 2013. Mayor Reed has the privilege of being the first female to serve Smyrna in that capacity.

The Marshall S. Stuart Award honors local governments or regional organizations which have exhibited excellence, outstanding accomplishment, achievement, or innovation in intergovernmental cooperation and coordination.

Mayor Reed was recognized for her outstanding leadership in advancing transportation plans and programs that improve the region’s transportation system. She served as the Chair of GNRC’s Transportation Policy Board (TPB), overseeing the adoption of a $10.5 billion investment strategy for Middle Tennessee’s transportation system over the next 25 years. As Immediate Past Chair of TPB, Mayor Reed is leading a project delivery task force to improve the speed in which transportation projects are completed across the region.

“Mayor Reed’s leadership and commitment to building relationships on a local, regional, and state level is remarkable,” explained Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “This honor is well-deserved and is a reflection of the work Mayor Reed does to advance solutions to complex regional issues that impact all of us.”