Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI’s most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper observed a man walking on I-840 in Williamson County armed with a weapon. The trooper stopped to investigate the situation. Before the trooper could engage the individual, he ran from westbound lanes, through the median, and into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-840 where he was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.

Garrett was wanted for criminal homicide after a November 1 incident. Smyrna Police Department report that shortly after midnight, SPD personnel was dispatched to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting. Garrett’s wife had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering.

Mr. Garrett fled the scene and officials from multiple jurisdictions and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked to locate him.

Smyrna Police Department charged Rodney Garrett with attempted criminal homicide.