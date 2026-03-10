Smyrna Man Indicted in Father’s Murder

A son was charged with first-degree murder of his father who was killed Jan. 12 near Smyrna, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said Monday.

Thaddeus Lee, 36, of Lee Road in Smyrna was indicted on the charge of killing his father, Ben J. Lee, 55, said Lt. Steve Craig of the Criminal Investigations Division.

He was also indicted on charges of two counts of tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony. CID Detective Jeremy Murdock was the lead detective on the case.

“A substantial amount of evidence was uncovered leading to the arrest for the premeditated murder of Ben J. Lee,” Murdock said.

Thaddeus Lee is being held on $500,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His hearing is set March 26 in Circuit Court.

