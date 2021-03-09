Homicide Unit detectives are continuing in their efforts to identify the person(s) responsible for this morning’s murder of Vincent O. Bowling, 41, outside Las Nenas Billiard Bar at 3918 Apache Trail.

Security personnel at the business called police at 12:38 a.m. after they heard multiple shots and went outside to investigate. They found Bowling, of Smyrna, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, neck and head. Bowling was found with a pistol in his hand; however, it does not appear that he fired any rounds.

Anyone with information concerning the murder of Vincent Bowling is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.