The Town of Smyrna’s Christmas Parade Food Drive and Smyrna Fire Department’s Food Drive collected over 110,980 items for our neighbors in need.

The Town of Smyrna collected 62,162 non-perishable items in the annual Christmas Food Drive to benefit Nourish Food Bank.

“Food insecurity is a burden for many of our families,” explained Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Nourish Food Bank continues to see an increase in families asking for assistance. We asked our community to join us in making sure that all of our citizens have access to food and basic necessities. Our community answered that call.”

In addition to the Christmas Food Drive, Smyrna Fire Department collected 48,818 items for Nourish Food Bank during their 20th annual “Firefighters for Food” food drive.

Chief Bill Culbertson envisioned an opportunity to rally Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel around a local cause during the Holiday Season. The department knew the Smyrna La Vergne Food Bank (now Nourish Food Bank) was struggling to meet the increased need for food donations during the Thanksgiving Holiday in 2002. Lt. Burt Wilson volunteered to champion the effort and has continued to do so every year.

“We appreciate the trust our citizens place in us to serve and protect them every day,” explained SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “SFD personnel believe that part of that commitment to serve includes doing our part to make sure all of our citizens have enough to eat.”

“Our entire community is the beneficiary of both food drives,” noted Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “No family should experience hunger or food insecurity. On behalf of the Town of Smyrna, I would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to everyone who donated this year.”