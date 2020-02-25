Smyrna High senior Breanna Evans has been nominated for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Middle Tennessee Students of the Year campaign. During this campaign, Breanna hopes to raise $10,000 for LLS by March 8.

Each year LLS coordinates a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program for high school students. Over the course of seven weeks, students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS, the world’s largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer.

The candidate or co-candidates in each community that raises the most funds during the competition are awarded the title of Student(s) of the Year and receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The Smyrna High faculty and staff nominated Breanna as a candidate. She is the only Rutherford County candidate and is participating on a team with seven other high school students.

“I could not be more excited to make a difference in the lives of patients across the country. I am dedicating this campaign to Smyrna High School’s late drama teacher, honoring Mrs. Williams, who lost her battle to cancer in 2018,” says Breanna.

Breanna also received the 2019 Young Leader award for Smyrna last Friday.

Learn more about the program at www.studentsoftheyear.org.

How to Donate: