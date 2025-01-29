Smyrna High School Celebrates $38.42 Million Expansion

Smyrna High School recently cut the ribbon on its $38.42 million expansion!

At 95,000 square feet, the two-story addition provides Smyrna High School with 38 classrooms and lab spaces, in addition to offices and large lecture hall.

The space was much needed as Smyrna High has the second largest enrollment within Rutherford County Schools and is among the top ten in Tennessee. With the expansion, Smyrna High can serve up to 2,500 students under one roof.

The building houses Career & Technical Education programs including Cosmetology, Health Science, a STEM lab, Criminal Justice and Audio/Visual Production. World Languages and English as a Second Language classes also meet in the building.

Students and teachers moved into their new space in early December, about 16 months after the August 2023 groundbreaking ceremony and nearly eight months ahead of its projected opening.

Another 16,000 square feet of space was renovated, including the school cafeteria. Other updates have taken place on campus, but this is the main building’s first major update since 2005.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood was the project architect with RG Anderson Company as the general contractor.

Thank you to the Rutherford County Board of Education, County Commission, our state legislative delegation for making this project possible.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email