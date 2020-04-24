The Town of Smyrna is prepared to resume modified operations in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge. Smyrna Golf Course and Smyrna Parks will resume modified services on Friday, May 1, 2020.

“Personnel have worked diligently to create protocol and procedures that safeguard both our employees and the public,” explained Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “We are confident in the commitment of our citizens to continue exercising personal responsibility and adhering to the recommendations and best practices communicated by the Centers for Disease Control as they enjoy our parks and golf course.”

The following areas of Smyrna Parks will be open to the public:

Green space and trails in Gregory Mill Park

Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial, green space, trails, and tennis courts (with social distancing) at Lee Victory Recreation Park

Dog park, disc golf, ponds and fishing piers (all with social distancing); green space and trails at Sharp Springs Park

The following modifications are in place for the opening of Smyrna Golf Course:

Tee times will be available 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday

Tee times will be available on a “same day” basis only

No advance tee times will be available for guest reservation

Tee times will be limited, with a strict one individual per cart rule; walkers are welcome

The driving range is closed until further notice

For the safety of our employees, only credit/debit cards will be accepted. No cash

Citizens are encouraged to connect with the Town of Smyrna through our website, social media platforms, and YouTube Channel for current and accurate information. Alert Rutherford is another quick and easy way to receive updates and notifications during this ongoing event. Citizens can opt-in by texting “RCCOVID” to 888777.

Town of Smyrna website: www.townofsmyrna.org

Follow the Town of Smyrna on Facebook: @townofsmyrnatn

Follow the Town of Smyrna on Twitter: @TownofSmyrnaTN

Smyrna TV is available for residents of Smyrna: Channel 3

Video messaging is archived on the Town’s YouTube Channel