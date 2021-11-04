SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) and Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a man involved in an overnight fire.

SFD and SPD were dispatched to Uptown Suites, 742 President Place, at 12:28am, November 4, 2021. Upon arrival, B-Shift fire personnel noted heavy smoke coming from the room. SFD crews removed smoke from the area and determined the fire was completely extinguished; damage was contained to one room. One occupant, Steve Beshara, was in the room at the time of the fire and escaped.

Smyrna Fire Department’s fire investigator charged Steve Beshara, age 39 of Antioch, with aggravated arson and two counts of reckless endangerment; SPD charged him with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Mr. Beshara was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, discharged, and has been booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is being held on $123,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Smyrna General Sessions Court on November 9th.