SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Mary Street at approximately 6:45 p.m. October 12, 2020.

Upon arrival, B-Shift SFD personnel noted that the attic was fully engulfed and flames had vented the roof. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants escaped without injury.”

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Fire cause and origin are under investigation.