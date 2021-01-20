SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department personnel are installing 55 automated external defibrillators (AED) in Town facilities, including concession stands at each ballfield, front-line fire apparatus, and front-line police vehicles.

The AEDs feature voice/text prompts, real time CPR feedback, and rescue coach prompts. These features assist the public, who may be first-time rescuers, if they administer aid while waiting on emergency medical services personnel to arrive.

“The safety of our citizens and personnel is our priority,” shared Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of an AED within minutes of cardiac arrest increases the survival rate. We want to make sure that Town facilities and our front-line public safety personnel are equipped with resources that can help save lives in a medical emergency.”