Smyrna Fire Dept. Contains Overnight Structure Fire

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a single family structure fire in the 100 block of Vanderford Lane at 3:18 a.m., November 1, 2021.

Upon arrival, B-Shift personnel from stations 1, 2, and 3 noted heavy smoke coming from the structure. SFD personnel attached and extinguished the fire, containing damage primarily to the garage. Five residents were present at the time of the fire and all made it out safely.

Smyrna Fire Department’s fire investigator has determined the cause to be accidental.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”