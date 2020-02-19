Four individuals were displaced after a fire destroyed their kitchen.

C-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a fire at 302 Chicken Pike at approximately 12:30 p.m., February 16th. Four individuals inside the home were able to escape.

Unattended cooking was the cause of this fire. “Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the state of Tennessee,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful that the residents of this structure fire escaped unharmed. This is a great opportunity to remind our citizens to remain in the kitchen while you are cooking, particularly when frying, grilling, or broiling.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office offers the following general home fire safety tips:

Never leave cooking unattended or cook while drowsy or impaired.

In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. If the fire is large, just get out!

Do not smoke while in bed or laying down. If possible, never smoke inside.

Never smoke if medical oxygen is present!

Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, they are not frayed, and they are not the power supply for appliances.

Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.

Never leave lit candles unattended. (Consider switching to flameless!)

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the residents.