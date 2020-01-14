Two individuals were displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

B Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a fire at 409 Tonalist Way at 1:13 a.m., January 14, 2020. The occupants had working smoke alarms and were able to escape unharmed.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that flames had vented the roof. SFD began attacking the fire and were able to contain damage to the roof and second floor. “I am extremely proud of our personnel,” shared Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson. “The occupants of this home had working smoke detectors that alerted them, and they were able to escape without injury. We would like to remind our residents that it is critical to have smoke detectors in your home.”

For residents that do not have working smoke detectors, Smyrna Fire Department is happy to install detectors; this is a community service and is free of charge. Please call Assistant Chief James Lawrence at 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire cause and origin are under investigation.