Smyrna Fire

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The driver of a tractor trailer escaped a fire without injuries.

B-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a tractor trailer fire in the 1400 block of South Lowry at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the tractor trailer was fully involved. SFD personnel extinguished the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“Personnel from SFD Station 3 did an excellent job of containing and extinguishing this fire,” shared Chief Bill Culbertson. “The driver escaped, unharmed, and no other vehicle or structure was impacted.”


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here