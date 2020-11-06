SMYRNA, Tennessee—The driver of a tractor trailer escaped a fire without injuries.

B-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a tractor trailer fire in the 1400 block of South Lowry at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the tractor trailer was fully involved. SFD personnel extinguished the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“Personnel from SFD Station 3 did an excellent job of containing and extinguishing this fire,” shared Chief Bill Culbertson. “The driver escaped, unharmed, and no other vehicle or structure was impacted.”