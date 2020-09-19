Smyrna Fire Department is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Mayor Mary Esther Reed officially proclaimed October 4 – 10, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week throughout Smyrna. “I urge all of our citizens to join the Smyrna Fire Department and participate in this life-saving campaign,” shared Mayor Reed. “Check your kitchen for fire hazards and practice safe cooking, creating habits that will keep you and your family safe.”

Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” explained Chief Culberton. “ A cooking fire can grow quickly. Unfortunately, we have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could have easily been prevented by individuals remaining in the kitchen while cooking.”

Smyrna Fire Department wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.