Smyrna Fire Department personnel contain structure fire

Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of Nissan Drive at 6:55pm Thursday night.

A-Shift personnel arrived and found two detached storage sheds fully engulfed in flames. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the storage sheds. The home was not damaged and all residents are safe.

The fire cause and origin is under investigation by SFD’s fire investigator.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the damage was contained to the detached structures and the home was not impacted.”