SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a single unit structure fire at 93 Weakley Lane in Smyrna at 7:09PM, January 31, 2022.

Upon arrival, A-Shift personnel noted heavy smoke coming from the structure. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to one unit. The smoke damage was extensive and the unit is uninhabitable; all adjacent units were minimally impacted, did not sustain damage, and residents were able to return home. One individual resides in the impacted unit and escaped unharmed.

SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin is unattended cooking.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupant escaped and is unharmed.”

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips: