Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel contained two separate structure fires on the evening of November 2, 2021.

Crews were dispatched at 7:27pm to Building A of Charleston Hall Apartments, located at 351 Sam Ridley Parkway East. Upon arrival, A-Shift personnel noted heavy smoke coming from an apartment in Building A. One occupant was present at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. The occupant was cooking and left the items unattended; the individual had a fire extinguisher in the apartment and extinguished the flames.

Smyrna Fire Department removed smoke from the structure and used thermal imaging to determine the fire was completely extinguished.

Smyrna Fire Department’s fire investigator has determined the cause to be accidental.

At 9:43pm, crews were dispatched to Building D of Windsor Downs Apartments, located at 1001 Mason Tucker Drive. Personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, containing damage to one apartment. One occupant was present at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed.

The cause and origin of this fire continues to be under investigation.

“Personnel did an excellent job responding to both incidents,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants of both apartments escaped unharmed. This is a great opportunity to remind our citizens to remain in the kitchen while you are cooking, particularly when frying, grilling, or broiling.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general home fire safety tips:

· Never leave cooking unattended or cook while drowsy or impaired.

· In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. If the fire is large, just get out!

· Do not smoke while in bed or lying down. If possible, never smoke inside.

· Never smoke if medical oxygen is present!

· Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, they are not frayed, and they are not the power supply for appliances.

· Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.

· Never leave lit candles unattended. (Consider switching to flameless!)

· Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.