SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive at 9:37 am, November 14, 2021.

Upon arrival, A-Shift personnel noted heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the structure. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire, but the entire structure (a duplex) is not inhabitable. Ten residents were present at the time of the fire and all made it out safely.

Smyrna Fire Department’s fire investigator is investigating the cause and origin.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and working with community resources to assist the families moving forward,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the families.