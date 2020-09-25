Smyrna Fire Captain Makes Arrest in Arson Investigation

SMYRNA, Tennessee—An afternoon fire is extinguished and an individual has been arrested for arson.

B-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mason Tucker Drive at approximately 2:09 p.m., September 24, 2020.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the kitchen and bedroom of the apartment were ablaze. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire. The apartment was unoccupied at the time, while residents of other units in the building were safely evacuated. The unit where the fire originated is not livable; other units sustained smoke damage, but residents were able to return home.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “Captain Scott Byers did a thorough job of investigating the fire cause and origin. His diligence resulted in the arrest of Glenda Faye Morris, who is charged with aggravated arson.”

Smyrna Fire Department proudly participates in the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Get Alarmed, TN program that distributes fire safety education and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to fire departments. SFD is available to install free residential smoke alarms, please call 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.