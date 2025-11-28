Smyrna FD Respond To Thanksgiving Day Kitchen Fire

Fire crews responded to a reported kitchen fire at a Smyrna home on Thanksgiving Day.

Crews with the Smyrna Fire Department were called to the 1200 block of Piper Glen Road, where they found a kitchen fire inside a residence. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials used the incident as a reminder that cooking fires remain the leading cause of residential structure fires, making up more than half of all cases. With the holiday season underway, crews urged residents to take extra precautions in the kitchen to help ensure celebrations remain safe and joyful.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email