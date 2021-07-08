On June 8, 2021, Amauri Blackmun was reported missing from her residence in Smyrna, TN. Amauri is a black female, 16 years of age, 5’7” tall, and weighing approximately 160lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Amauri is asked to contact Detective Harris, 615-267-5445, [email protected] or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.