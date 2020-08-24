Smyrna Elementary reopens for on campus classes today, Monday, Aug 24, after a temporary transition to distance learning.

On August 18, Rutherford County Schools (RCS) announced Smyrna Elementary School would transition all students to distance-learning through Tuesday, Sept. 1, due to the need for approximately 53 students and eight teachers to complete precautionary quarantine because they were either showing potential symptoms or were a close contact of someone who was showing symptoms.

“After the additional guidance we received from the Tennessee Department of Education concerning contact-tracing and quarantining, it has been determined that Smyrna Elementary School can reopen Monday [Aug 24]. The school has notified its parents. Only those who are symptomatic will remain quarantined,” writes James Evans, Communications Director for Rutherford County Schools in an email statement.

In addition, and as previously scheduled, Christiana Middle School will reopen to in-person learners Monday. Christiana Middle School began the school year with distance learning, because two employees at the school tested positive for COVID-19, and two others exhibited symptoms and 10 people did a precautionary quarantine because they had close contact with those individuals.

With the reopening of Smyrna Elementary and Christiana Middle School for on campus learning, this means all Rutherford County Schools will be open Monday for both distance-learning and in-person learning.