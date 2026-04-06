Smyrna Easter Egg Hunt Provides Fun for Hundreds of Kids

Smyrna celebrated Easter with its annual Egg Hunt put on by the

city’s police, fire and natural gas departments. Hundreds of children lined up

to hunt for the golden eggs that would award them a special Easter basket of

prizes.

The hunt took place at Lee Victory Park. Each year, there are 20 prize baskets

available to the children who find one of the 20 golden eggs hidden in a sea of

25,000 pieces of candy, which disappear into baskets, buckets and bags in

about 15 minutes.

“This is such a great community event,” said Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther

Reed. “The children are divided into four categories by age: one- and two-

year-old, three- and four-year-old, those five through eight, and nine through

12. Once the barrier to the fields are open it is a mad dash.”

Like all Smyrna events, it brings out the diverse community that makes up the

population of the city. Many languages are spoken, and they are all filled with

the excitement and wonder of the season. Parents seem to enjoy the activity

as much as the children.

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