The Smyrna Depot District Barbecue Festival has been canceled. The festival was to take place August 15th at 98 Front St.

The Depot District Barbecue Festival offers live music, kids activities and, of course, barbecue! Organizers look forward to 2021 festivities!

The Smyrna Depot District Barbecue Festival is hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec. To stay up-to-date on what is happening with Smyrna Parks & Rec, follow their Facebook Page.