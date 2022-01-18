Smyrna Court Clerk’s Office recently launched Municipal Traffic Citation Online Payment and Municipal Court Record Online Search options designed to improve service delivery.

Prior to the launch of the Municipal Traffic Online Payment system, individuals receiving a traffic citation within the Smyrna Town limits were required to pay their fine in person at the Smyrna Justice Center or by phone during normal business hours. This system provides operational efficiency, including the ability to pay fines outside of normal business hours. To learn more, visit https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/smyrnatn.

The vendor does require all violations of a citation to be paid in full. Anyone wishing to set up a payment plan is asked to contact 615-355-5732 for assistance. All payments made online are subject to a 3% credit card processing fee plus a convenience fee assessed by the vendor.

The Municipal Court Record Online Search option allows the public to easily search traffic/criminal cases within the Smyrna Municipal Court System, as well as upcoming court dockets. To learn more, visit https://www.municipalrecordsearch.com/smyrnatn.

“The Smyrna Court Clerk’s Office is proud to provide these services to the public,” shared Smyrna Court Clerk Brittany Stevens. “Both measures are designed to better streamline procedures, allowing our office to operate more efficiently and effectively.”