Smyrna Celebrates Progress and Community at State of the Town Address

The Town of Smyrna came together for an inspiring evening at the annual State of the Town Address, on October 23, where community members, leaders, and partners gathered to celebrate Smyrna’s continued growth, resilience, and shared vision for the future.

Mayor Mary Esther Reed highlighted how Smyrna continues to grow stronger together, guided by sound financial management, forward-thinking investments, and a steadfast commitment to residents’ quality of life.

“Smyrna’s success is built on the strength of our people,” said Mayor Reed. “Together, we’ve created a community that balances smart growth with fiscal responsibility, ensuring that Smyrna remains a great place to live, work, and thrive.”

Key highlights from the address included:

AAA Moody’s Bond Rating: Smyrna joins an elite group of only five Tennessee cities to receive this top financial distinction, underscoring the town’s fiscal stability and responsible governance.

Smyrna joins an elite group of only five Tennessee cities to receive this top financial distinction, underscoring the town's fiscal stability and responsible governance.

Despite rapid development, Smyrna maintains one of the lowest property tax rates in the state, demonstrating a commitment to affordability and sustainability.

With over $48 million in road and infrastructure projects and a $36 million wastewater expansion, the town continues to build the foundation for long term prosperity.

Exciting developments such as Sewart's Landing, Topre America's expansion, and AESC's clean energy innovation are driving job creation and economic opportunity.

As Smyrna looks ahead, Mayor Reed emphasized the town’s enduring spirit of collaboration and community pride. “Our future is bright because of the people who call Smyrna home,” she said. “Together, we’ll continue to shape a town we can all be proud of.”

To view the State of the Town address, please visit:

