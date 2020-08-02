United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading provider of fiber and fixed wireless internet services, and Middle Tennessee Electric, the state’s largest electric cooperative, celebrated completion of a fiber ring to support the Town of Smyrna’s internal

telecommunication needs.

The project was announced in September 2019. The new fiber network built by United and Middle TN Electric brings the first, and only, locally-owned telecommunications network to Smyrna and the surrounding areas of Rutherford County. While the Town of Smyrna will have access to a portion of the fiber network to support its own telecom infrastructure, United has already begun offering residential and business broadband services along the route.

The announcement was made by William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications, Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric, in conjunction with Mary Esther Reed, Town of Smyrna Mayor, at the Smyrna Town Hall on Friday, July 24th

“When this project was announced in late 2019, we knew access to reliable broadband was important, but now it is more important than ever. The leaders of Smyrna should be proud that this project resulted in bringing a new, 100% fiber-optic, network to the community. said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “These kinds of projects will further support work-from- home, virtual school, and telemedicine needs of the community.”

“This partnership benefits the residents of Smyrna by providing a competitive and local option for our communication needs,” said Mary Esther Reed, Town of Smyrna Mayor. “It is also beneficial to have a local company supporting our community and ensuring our communications services run smoothly.”

“We’re proud this work by United builds on our 84-year tradition of service excellence for the Town of Smyrna,” said Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric CEO. “The Town of Smyrna can rightly boast of world-class electric service, air transportation and logistics options, cost of living and quality of life. Now you can add world-class broadband services to that list. The sky is the limit for the Town of Smyrna.”