Smyrna, Tennessee – The Town of Smyrna Fire Department is prohibiting outdoor open burning until further notice within the corporate limits of the Town. The ban applies to all open-air burning including leaf and woody debris and construction burning, campfires, and other fire activity, including backyard fire pits for recreational purposes. No burning permits will be issued until such time as the ban is lifted.

The extreme dry conditions make the Town more at risk to intense and fast spreading fires. Even with the occasional rain, outdoor burning could become difficult to control. The public is strongly encouraged to honor this ban.

For questions concerning outdoor open burning please contact the Bureau of Fire Prevention at 615-459-9735 Ext. 7520